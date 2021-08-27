Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,559 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,559 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PPD in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in PPD in the second quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

