Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 37,191 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,191 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $22,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.