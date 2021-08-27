Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 376,975 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,975 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 over the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

