Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Imperial Oil worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -108.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

