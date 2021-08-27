Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Summit Materials reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,862. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.