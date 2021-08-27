Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SUM. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.70.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

