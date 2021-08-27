Sunlands Technology Group Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 31st (NYSE:STG)

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. The 2-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of Sunlands Technology Group stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.97 million for the quarter.
About Sunlands Technology Group
Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.
