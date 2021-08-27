Sunlands Technology Group Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 31st (NYSE:STG)

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. The 2-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.97 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

