SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth about $331,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

