SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $7.13 million and $1.77 million worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 123.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00128693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00153102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.13 or 0.99272378 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.01015907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.42 or 0.06700871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,027 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

