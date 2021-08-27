Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,878. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $773.23 million, a PE ratio of 544.45, a PEG ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surmodics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Surmodics worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.