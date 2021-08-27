Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates Buy Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTAP. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

