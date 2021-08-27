Swerve (SWRV) Market Capitalization Tops $13.37 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001904 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $13.37 million and $5.41 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.00766267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00100080 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,682,604 coins and its circulating supply is 14,525,542 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

