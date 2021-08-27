SyncFab Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.90 or 0.00776499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00100569 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.