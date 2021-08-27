Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.780-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.75.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $327.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.