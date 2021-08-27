Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $349.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $314.00 to $349.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $326.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.30. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $327.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

