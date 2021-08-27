T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. T-Mobile US reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.33. 130,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

