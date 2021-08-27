Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 620,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $109,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

TTWO stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.03. 1,524,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.49. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

