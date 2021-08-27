Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

TLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Talanx in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price target on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

TLX opened at €38.44 ($45.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Talanx has a one year low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a one year high of €38.70 ($45.53).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

