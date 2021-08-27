TC Bancshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:TCBC) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 30th

TC Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBC) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 30th. TC Bancshares had issued 4,898,350 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $48,983,500 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TCBC opened at $12.95 on Friday. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.