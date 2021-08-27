TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$68.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.08.

TRP stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Savior LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

