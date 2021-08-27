TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.09.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.06 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TCG BDC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

