Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.72

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 1760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

About Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

