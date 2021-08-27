Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSSLF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87. Telesites has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.28.
Telesites Company Profile
