Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSSLF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87. Telesites has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

Telesites Company Profile

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector.

