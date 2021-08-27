Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will report earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Tempest Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tempest Therapeutics.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

TPST opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,005,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $155,000.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.