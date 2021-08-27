Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $289.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. Equities research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $23,571,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $8,962,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

