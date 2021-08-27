TerraKRW (KRT) Hits Market Cap of $37.50 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $37.50 million and approximately $46,953.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00053748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00125461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00152974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,383.51 or 1.00243131 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.00 or 0.01035915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.57 or 0.06699454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,797,782,097 coins and its circulating supply is 43,797,052,989 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

