Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 110.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.0% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $701.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.19, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $675.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

