Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,419,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,339,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,396. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.06. The stock has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

