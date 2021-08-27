Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THLLY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Thales stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Thales has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59.

About Thales

