The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71. The Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.54.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.