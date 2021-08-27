The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to $86.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after purchasing an additional 153,492 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.