The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$84.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outpeform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.19.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$53.54 and a one year high of C$82.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.39.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

