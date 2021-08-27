The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$86.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.19.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock opened at C$79.80 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$53.54 and a twelve month high of C$82.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$79.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.