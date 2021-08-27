The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

BPRN opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

