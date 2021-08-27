The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $750.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $875.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAM. dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,048.81.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $586.19 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $562.11 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $813.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,023,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

