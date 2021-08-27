The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $91.61 and last traded at $91.99. 6,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 541,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.08.

Specifically, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.89. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.