The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GPS stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

