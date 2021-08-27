The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of GPS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08. The Gap has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

