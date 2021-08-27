The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.The Gap also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

The Gap stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.51. 20,108,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $37.63.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Gap’s payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

GPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.32.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.