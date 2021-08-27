The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.The Gap also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,108,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,856. The Gap has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

