The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.The Gap also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS.

NYSE GPS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,108,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99. The Gap has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The Gap’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.32.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

