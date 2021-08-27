The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HAIN opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

