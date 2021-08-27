The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Hershey by 54.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Shares of HSY opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,696 shares of company stock worth $1,541,091. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

