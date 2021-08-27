The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $123.32. The company had a trading volume of 52,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,004. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

