The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.25-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.88. The company issued revenue guidance of (2.5%) to (1.5%) or $7.79-8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.76 billion.The J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.250-$8.650 EPS.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.33.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $123.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.