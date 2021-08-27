The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.20

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMA. lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $39,009,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 592,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 455,678 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $18,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

