The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.33. 14,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,208. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

