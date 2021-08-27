The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells $18,373.68 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $18,373.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $12.83 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.14.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $38,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The RealReal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in The RealReal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REAL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

