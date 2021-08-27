The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Plans None Dividend of $7.00

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 7.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by 52.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $44.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20. The RMR Group has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The RMR Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of The RMR Group worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMR. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

