The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,646. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.76.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.